GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Castor seed future September contract improved due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,012.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,000.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 4,220.00 High 4,300.00 Low 4,208.00 Close 4,299.00 Previous close 4,216.00 * Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,815 versus 0,760-0,810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,220.00 At 1215 local time 4,218.00 Previous close 4,216.00
* Cold weather threatens U.S. production * Corn firms 1 percent * Soybeans rally more than 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. Corn rose more than 1 percent, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans rallied more than 0.5 percent. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Boar