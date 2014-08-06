* Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,818 versus 0,760-0,815 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,240.00 At 1215 local time 4,248.00 Previous close 4,266.00