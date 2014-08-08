China iron ore falls for third day in four amid high supply
* Potential steel output curbs to limit iron ore demand - trader
* Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,770-0,820 versus 0,770-0,835 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,283.00 At 1215 local time 4,277.00 Previous close 4,269.00
* Potential steel output curbs to limit iron ore demand - trader
Apr 27The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Thursday is 6.17 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD