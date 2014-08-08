* Castor seed future September contract increased smartly due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,062.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,087.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 4,283.00 High 4,333.00 Low 4,261.00 Close 4,317.00 Previous close 4,269.00 * Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,770-0,820 versus 0,770-0,835 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,283.00 At 1215 local time 4,277.00 Previous close 4,269.00