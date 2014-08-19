BRIEF-Berger Paints India files draft scheme of amalgamation with BJN Paints India
* Files draft scheme of amalgamation of BJN Paints India, unit of Beepee Coatings, with company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future September contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,025.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,075.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 4,176.00 High 4,235.00 Low 4,176.00 Close 4,218.00 Previous close 4,300.00
BHUBANESWAR, India, April 21 Fourteen people were killed in India on Friday when a truck ploughed into a group of farmers who had gathered outside a police station, in what police said was an accident involving a drunk driver.