* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,795-0,822 versus 0,800-0,820 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,230.00 At 1210 local time 4,211.00 Previous close 4,218.00