* Castor seed future December contract increased in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,01,000-0,02,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,788-0,890 versus 0,780-0,825 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,670.00 At 1205 local time 4,715.00 Previous close 4,638.00