* Castor seed future December contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,437.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,312.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December Contract Open 4,832.00 High 4,840.00 Low 4,805.00 Close 4,807.00 Previous close 4,850.00 ......................................Previous Report.................. * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,800-0,930 versus 0,815-0,910 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,832.00 At 1205 local time 4,802.00 Previous close 4,850.00