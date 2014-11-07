* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,64,000-0,65,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,780-0,915 versus 0,790-0,900 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,695.00 At 1205 local time 4,723.00 Previous close 4,687.00