BRIEF-Berger Paints India says strike has been called at co's Goa factory
* Says a strike has been called by the union at co's Goa factory on May 10
* Castor seed future March contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,770-0,850 versus 0,770-0,878 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,265.00 At 1215 local time 4,243.00 Previous close 4,263.00
* Says a strike has been called by the union at co's Goa factory on May 10
May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Textiles ST Bk Fac