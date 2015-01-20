* Castor seed future March contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,770-0,850 versus 0,770-0,878 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,265.00 At 1215 local time 4,243.00 Previous close 4,263.00