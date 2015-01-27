* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,810 versus 0,750-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,151.00 At 1215 local time 4,083.00 Previous close 4,162.00