Indian shares fall; Ambuja Cements leads losers
* Maruti Suzuki hits record high on positive April sales data
* Castor seed future March contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,983.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,975.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 4,125.00 High 4,141.00 Low 4,062.00 Close 4,091.00 Previous close 4,104.00
* China, U.S. factory readings show slower but still solid growth