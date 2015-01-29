BRIEF-JK Agri Genetics posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 38.4 million rupees versus loss 50 million rupees year ago
* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,810 versus 0,750-0,810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,090.00 At 1215 local time 4,066.00 Previous close 4,091.00
May 10 India's NSE index gained on Wednesday and breached the 9,400 level for the first time as consumer stocks rallied on better monsoon forecast, while index heavyweight Bharti Airtel surged after reporting strong subscriber growth.