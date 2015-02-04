BRIEF-Shanthi Gears March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 61.6 million rupees versus profit 56 million rupees year ago
* Says approved scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of Pravin Foods Private Ltd into co