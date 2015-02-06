BRIEF-ICICI Bank March-qtr profit rises about three-fold
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
* Castor seed future March contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,937.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,900.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 4,015.00 High 4,044.00 Low 3,999.00 Close 4,015.00 Previous close 4,033.00
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
May 3 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE831R14561 ADITYA BIRLA HOUSING 90D 4-May-17 99.9824 6.4210 3 225 99.9825 6