* Castor seed future March contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a weak note due to selling pressure at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,775.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,870.00 High 3,915.00 Low 3,800.00 Close 3,887.00 Previous close 3,889.00