* Castor seed future March contract dropped sharply in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,43,000-0,44,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,720 versus 0,650-0,735 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,695.00 At 1215 local time 3,650.00 Previous close 3,755.00