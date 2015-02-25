* Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to
speculative buying at lower level.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,660-0,700 versus 0,650-0,705 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract June contract
Today's open 3,632.00 n.q.
At 1220 local time 3,647.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,627.00 3,717.00