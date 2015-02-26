* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,705 versus 0,660-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June contract Today's open 3,650.00 n.q. At 1200 local time 3,654.00 n.q. Previous close 3,645.00 3,717.00