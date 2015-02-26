BRIEF-State Bank of India seeks bids from investment banks to manage planned share sale
* Says to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers for QIP/FPO
* Castor seed future March contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,462.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,462.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,650.00 0,000.00 High 3,675.00 0,000.00 Low 3,590.00 0,000.00 Close 3,635.00 0,000.00 Previous close 3,645.00 3,717.00
HONG KONG, May 9 (IFR) - Asian credits traded marginally tighter on Tuesday while the performance of new issues were mixed.