* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,708 versus 0,670-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June contract Today's open 3,628.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,636.00 n.q. Previous close 3,635.00 3,717.00