* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,708 versus 0,655-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,751.00 At 1210 local time 3,747.00 Previous close 3,750.00