UPDATE 3-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds analyst comment, background on U.S. hiring)
* Castor seed future June contract moved in a narrow range and ended nearly steady on alternate bouts of buying and selling. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,512.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,450.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,751.00 High 3,775.00 Low 3,725.00 Close 3,749.00 Previous close 3,750.00
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds analyst comment, background on U.S. hiring)
BANGALORE, May 02The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34600 ICS-201(B22mm) 35600 ICS-102(B22mm) 28300 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33300 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35100 ICS-105(27mm)