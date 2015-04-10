* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,74,000-0,75,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,715 versus 0,670-0,708 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,748.00 At 1210 local time 3,821.00 Previous close 3,749.00