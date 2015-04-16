* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 1,11,000-1,12,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,675-0,725 versus 0,680-0,726 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,766.00 At 1210 local time 3,745.00 Previous close 3,764.00