* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,39,000-1,40,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,715 versus 0,665-0,715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,716.00 At 1210 local time 3,740.00 Previous close 3,712.00