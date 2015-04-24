BRIEF-India Grid Trust IPO bid/issue opens on May 17 and closes on May 19
* India grid trust says IPO bid/issue opens on May 17, 2017, closes on: May 19, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qVXH3C)
* Castor seed future June contract gained in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 1,14,000-1,15,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,675-0,745 versus 0,670-0,715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,840.00 At 1210 local time 3,870.00 Previous close 3,828.00
* India grid trust says IPO bid/issue opens on May 17, 2017, closes on: May 19, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qVXH3C)
* Asian currencies fall on dollar strength * South Korean markets closed for presidential election Tuesday * Indian rupee is the biggest decliner in the region (Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 9 Asian currencies edged down against the dollar on Tuesday, as the greenback regained ground lost to the euro and other currencies following a relief rally tied to the election of centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron. The