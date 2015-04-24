EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies edge down as Macron relief rally fades

* Asian currencies fall on dollar strength * South Korean markets closed for presidential election Tuesday * Indian rupee is the biggest decliner in the region (Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 9 Asian currencies edged down against the dollar on Tuesday, as the greenback regained ground lost to the euro and other currencies following a relief rally tied to the election of centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron. The