* Castor seed future June contract gained in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 1,64,000-1,65,000 versus 1,14,000-1,15,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,690-0,751 versus 0,675-0,745 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,845.00 At 1210 local time 3,868.00 Previous close 3,859.00