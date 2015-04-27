BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future June contract gained in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 1,64,000-1,65,000 versus 1,14,000-1,15,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,690-0,751 versus 0,675-0,745 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,845.00 At 1210 local time 3,868.00 Previous close 3,859.00
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago