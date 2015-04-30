* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 1,32,000-1,33,000 versus 1,34,000-1,35,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,716 versus 0,675-0,733 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,740.00 At 1210 local time 3,756.00 Previous close 3,745.00