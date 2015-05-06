* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 1,33,000-1,34,000 versus 1,61,000-1,62,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,690-0,741 versus 0,680-0,741 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,860.00 At 1210 local time 3,845.00 Previous close 3,860.00