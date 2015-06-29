BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future September contract improved due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,877.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,881.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract September Contract Open n.q. 4,205.00 High n.q. 4,265.00 Low n.q. 4,205.00 Close n.q. 4,263.00 Previous close 3,950.00 4,196.00
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago