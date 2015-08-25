BRIEF-India's Eicher Motors March-qtr consol profit up about 34 pct
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 4.56 billion rupees
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 25 * Castor seed future Sept contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,735-0,780 versus 0,725-0,778 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open 4,038.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 4,046.00 n.q. Previous close 4,035.00 4,275.00 (Marina H Raja)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 4.56 billion rupees
May 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all one bid for 9.30 billion rupees ($144.57 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)