Castor seed future September contract eased due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,850.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,850.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: September Contract Dec. Contract Open 4,038.00 0,000.00 High 4,062.00 0,000.00 Low 4,002.00 0,000.00 Close 4,013.00 0,000.00 Previous close 4,035.00 4,275.00