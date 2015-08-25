BRIEF-India's Orient Cement March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 165.2 million rupees versus 184.7 million rupees year ago
Castor seed future September contract eased due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,850.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,850.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: September Contract Dec. Contract Open 4,038.00 0,000.00 High 4,062.00 0,000.00 Low 4,002.00 0,000.00 Close 4,013.00 0,000.00 Previous close 4,035.00 4,275.00
* March quarter net profit 165.2 million rupees versus 184.7 million rupees year ago
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction