* Castor seed future Sept contract improved in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,05,000-0,06,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,736-0,784 versus 0,735-0,780 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract Dec. Contract
Today's open 4,020.00 n.q.
At 1220 local time 4,031.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,989.00 4,275.00
(Marina H Raja)