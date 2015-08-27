* Castor seed future Sept contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,05,000-0,06,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,736-0,784 versus 0,735-0,780 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open 4,020.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 4,031.00 n.q. Previous close 3,989.00 4,275.00 (Marina H Raja)