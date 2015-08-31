Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 31 * Castor seed future Sept contract improved in the early trades due to bear short covering. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,744-0,785 versus 0,740-0,785 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open 4,045.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 4,098.00 n.q. Previous close 4,041.00 4,275.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- August 31 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.20 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Aug. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------ (Marina H Raja)