Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-September 02 * Castor seed future Sept contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,805 versus 0,750-0,798 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open 4,142.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 4,129.00 n.q. Previous close 4,135.00 4,275.00 (Marina H Raja)