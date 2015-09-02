* Castor seed future September contract improved due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,975.00 per quintal compared to d the previous closing price of 3,975.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: September Contract Dec. Contract Open 4,142.00 0,000.00 High 4,151.00 0,000.00 Low 4,121.00 0,000.00 Close 4,146.00 0,000.00 P evious close 4,135.00 4,275.00