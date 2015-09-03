* Castor seed future Sept contract gained in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,785-0,815 versus 0,750-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open 4,205.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 4,238.00 n.q. Previous close 4,146.00 4,275.00 (Marina H Raja)