* Castor seed future September-December contracts ended on a slightly firm note. It lost most of its early gain on profit selling from bull operators following weather department report which suggest revival of monsoon over central India. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,975.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,887.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: September Contract Dec. Contract Open 4,105.00 4,344.00 High 4,144.00 4,351.00 Low 4,097.00 4,303.00 Close 4,097.00 4,306.00 Previous close 4,093.00 4,298.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-September 10 * Castor seed future Sept contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,06,000-0,07,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,808 versus 0,750-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open 4,105.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 4,136.00 n.q. Previous close 4,093.00 4,298.00