Castor seed future December contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,000.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,875.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: September Contract Dec. Contract Open n.q. 4,320.00 High n.q. 4,336.00 Low n.q. 4,281.00 Close n.q. 4,288.00 Previous close 4,097.00 4,306.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-September 11 * * Castor seed future Dec.contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,06,000-0,07,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,810 versus 0,750-0,808 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. 4,320.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 4,312.00 Previous close 4,097.00 4,306.00