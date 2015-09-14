* Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,806 versus 0,750-0,810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. 4,275.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 4,254.00 Previous close 4,097.00 4,288.00