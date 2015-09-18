* Castor seed future December contract declined in the early trades due to
selling pressure from bear operators. Market sentiment remained weak on forecast
for rainfall in the next 2-3 days, which may improved crop prospects.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 0,37,000-0,38,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,750-0,800 versus 0,745-0,798 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract Dec. Contract
Today's open n.q. 4,160.00
At 1210 local time n.q. 4,122.00
Previous close 4,097.00 4,171.00