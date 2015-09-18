* Castor seed future December contract declined in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Market sentiment remained weak on forecast for rainfall in the next 2-3 days, which may improved crop prospects. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 0,37,000-0,38,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,800 versus 0,745-0,798 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. 4,160.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 4,122.00 Previous close 4,097.00 4,171.00