India's Canara Bank posts Q4 profit on lower bad loan provisions
May 8 Indian public sector lender Canara Bank reported a profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago loss, on the back of lower provisions for bad loans.
* March quarter net profit 2.14 billion rupees versus net loss of 39.05 billion rupees year ago