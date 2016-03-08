Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 08 * Castor seed future June Contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,560-0,585 versus 0,565-0,606 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 2,973.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,029.00 Previous close 2,860.00 2,978.00