Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 09 * Castor seed future June Contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,51,000-0,52,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,570-0,601 versus 0,560-0,585 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 3,046.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,085.00 Previous close 2,927.00 3,046.00