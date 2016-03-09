BRIEF-India's Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 81.9 million rupees versus profit 57.1 million rupees year ago
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-March 09 * Castor seed future March-June contracts rose further due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 2,987.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 2,937.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 2,965.00 3,046.00 High 3,000.00 3,134.00 Low 2,965.00 3,030.00 Close 2,999.00 3,117.00 Previous close 2,927.00 3,046.00
* March quarter net profit 81.9 million rupees versus profit 57.1 million rupees year ago
* Says approved the resignation of Raghav Randar from the post of the CFO; appointed Nandita Dey as new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: