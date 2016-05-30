Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 30 * Castor seed future June Contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,84,000-0,85,000 versus 0,89,000-0,90,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,580-0,620 versus 0,583-0,626 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,175.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,151.00 n.q. Previous close 3,185.00 3,325.00