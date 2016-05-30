Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - May 16, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 16 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-May 30 * Castor seed future June-September contracts dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,087.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,120.00 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,175.00 3,310.00 High 3,175.00 3,310.00 Low 3,144.00 3,284.00 Close 3,150.00 3,288.00 Previous close 3,185.00 3,325.00
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 16 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Iron ore at China's ports at highest level since at least 2004 (Updates prices)