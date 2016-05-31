Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 31 * Castor seed future June Contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,84,000-0,85,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,575-0,620 versus 0,580-0,620 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,130.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,115.00 n.q. Previous close 3,150.00 3,288.00