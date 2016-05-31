Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 31
* Castor seed future June Contract dropped in the early trades due to
selling pressure from bear operators.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,84,000-0,85,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,575-0,620 versus 0,580-0,620 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,130.00 n.q.
At 1215 local time 3,115.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,150.00 3,288.00